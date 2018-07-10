Black Tony Does The Math For Starting A T-Shirt Line [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is back and is talking about a new business he’s about to start. Rickey Smiley tried to clown him at first because he brought up the man trying to touch him in jail. Black Tony then began talking about his t-shirt company that he wants Rickey to invest in.
He plans on charging people $4.46 for the Black Tony t-shirts and wants to have the 3 million out of the 6 million listeners to buy them. Black Tony expects Rickey to front him 274 million thousand. Rickey couldn’t help but laugh because no bank will take a check like that. Something is wrong with the math and Black Tony expressed that everyone from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” needs to invest.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Spent 9 Days Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Sell A Drop Top Bentley For $5000 [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Woman Won’t Let Black Tony Leave After He Puts It Down [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. Member Of Delta Sigma ThetaSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Step ShowSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. Delta Sigma ThetaSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Black Tony Does The Math For Starting A T-Shirt Line [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com