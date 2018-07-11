Jonathan McReynolds’ “Lovin’ Me” Inspires Awesome Quote “When Others Are Throwing Shade, God’s Love Will Give You Shine” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley played Jonathan McReynolds‘ “Lovin’Me” and the song is so powerful. The lyrics talk about being broken as he grew up and God always being by his side. Sometimes we are faced with challenges and feel like less of a person, but God wants us to know that no matter what we are special.
Jonathan also spoke about looking in the mirror and how when God loves you there is no falling low. Pastor Haynes called in and the song inspired him and said, “When others are throwing shade, God’s love will give you shine.” Sometimes people don’t want to see you thrive and rather put you down, but God’s got our back.
RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds Performs Acoustic Version Of “Gotta Have You” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds On Why Violence Against Black Youth Is “Nothing New” To Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago With A Hallelujah [PHOTOS]
1. McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour1 of 11
2. Inspiration Gospel Tour2 of 11
3. Inspiration Gospel Tour3 of 11
4. Inspiration Gospel Tour4 of 11
5. Inspiration Gospel Tour5 of 11
6. Inspiration Gospel Tour6 of 11
7. Inspiration Gospel Tour7 of 11
8. Inspiration Gospel Tour8 of 11
9. Inspiration Gospel Tour9 of 11
10. Inspiration Gospel Tour10 of 11
11. Inspiration Gospel Tour11 of 11
Jonathan McReynolds’ “Lovin’ Me” Inspires Awesome Quote “When Others Are Throwing Shade, God’s Love Will Give You Shine” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com