Black Woman From Columbus Area Has Police Called On Her For Delivering Papers With Her Sons

Columbus OH- Brandie Sharp of Columbus decided to teach her sons the value of working by going with them on a new paper route in the suburb of Upper Arlington when the lesson turned into what Sharp believes was racial profiling.

While Sharp was helping her sons on their nes paper route when they noticed that they left papers on the wrong porch of some homes. So Sharp and her sons, 11-year-old Uriah and 17-year-old Mycah, wanted to make sure their papers were delivered correctly. But then someone called the Upper Arlington police on them and saying that they were walking up to homes and walking away with things in their hands (the newspapers). Sharp said in an interview with ABC6 that when officers showed up and asked what they were doing, “I showed him the thing for the Dispatch, The Bag, the midday week paper, that we get,” she said, “and he said ‘Oh, really?’ and by that time I was kind of like, ‘Okay, why are you questioning me about this?’”

Sharp felt she was being profiled because of her race and her sons so she took to Facebook to express her disdain for the way they were treated.

The Upper Arlington Police Department is standing by their actions saying that their interactions were professional. UAPD blames a new city ordinance that many residents aren’t aware of that states newspaper deliveries have to be made on porches or mailslots and not on driveways.

