Watch: Kid Ink Takes It To The Tropics In His New Video For “Woop Woop”

Kid Ink always has a bop on his hands

Kid Ink almost always has a hit on his hands, and “Woop Woop” is no different. The Los Angeles rapper just dropped a video for his latest track, and it features him waltzing around a private beach in Jamaica.

Peep the video to be transported somewhere warm as Ink raps about love, rolling one up, and and all things lovely in life.

Watch: Kid Ink Takes It To The Tropics In His New Video For “Woop Woop” was originally published on globalgrind.com

