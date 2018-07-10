Multi-platinum rapper and marijuana connoisseur Wiz Khalifa joined Complex and Joe La Puma recently to go Sneaker Shopping at Stadium Goods in New York City.

While shopping for some new kicks, the Wiz explains which rapper got him into wearing Jordans, how his recent workout routine has affected his personal style, and how he first fell in love with Converse’s infamous Chuck Taylors.

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Chuck Taylors And His New Workout Routine While Sneaker Shopping With Complex was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: