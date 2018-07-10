Our very own DJ Bran was in Vegas with Meek Mill over the holiday weekend.

While hosting a club appearance, Meek turned to DJ Bran and said something the crowd probably wasn’t expecting – he told him he doesn’t have to play all Meek Mill, and “that he can play Drake music too, it’s all good”

Meek even suggested “In My Feelings”, but once the song came on, there was no way Meek was going to be caught doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. This is another example of why hip-hop is the greatest. Watch the video for yourself below!

Watch: Meek Mill Tells DJ Bran He Can Play Drake Music Too, But Wasn’t Going To Get Caught Doing The #InMyFeelingChallenge was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: