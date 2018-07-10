Rappers Papoose and Remy Ma put #BlackLove back on TV when they began their “Love & Hip Hop” stint after Remy was released from prison. Since then, the couple has renewed their vows and recently announced a long-awaited pregnancy. However, their season of bliss seems to be slightly derailed, after rapper turned internet troll 50 cent commented under one of Remy’s photos.

“Damn Remy, you lost mad weight. Hey slim,” the “Power” producer commented on one of her photos.

The social media compliment read as disrespect for Papoose, who then took aim at 50’s baby mama, offering his homeboy to her in exchange for fifty:

Then 50 responded by posted a clip from a blog headline on the snubs, asking “What the f*ck is Remy doing in the house to make this boy this jealous?” He also suggested that Papoose never say another word to him until his “wife is not paying all the bills fool.”

Then Papoose remixed 50’s popular mantra “get the strap” by posting the Queens native with an array of blurred out strap ons?

50 cent has since blocked Remy Ma from Instagram.

Get The Strap? Or Get The Strap On? Papoose & 50 Cent Feud Over Remy Ma

