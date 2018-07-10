CLOSE
Get The Strap? Or Get The Strap On? Papoose & 50 Cent Feud Over Remy Ma

The rappers are social media beefing after rapper 50 Cent complimented Remy Ma's new physique.

Heron Preston + Tequila Avion - Dance Party In Celebration Of Heron Preston 'Public Figure'

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Rappers Papoose and Remy Ma put #BlackLove back on TV when they began their “Love & Hip Hop” stint after Remy was released from prison. Since then, the couple has renewed their vows and recently announced a long-awaited pregnancy. However, their season of bliss seems to be slightly derailed, after rapper turned internet troll 50 cent commented under one of Remy’s photos.

“Damn Remy, you lost mad weight. Hey slim,” the “Power” producer commented on one of her photos.

#50cent goin’ make #Papoose get the strap!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The social media compliment read as disrespect for Papoose, who then took aim at 50’s baby mama, offering his homeboy to her in exchange for fifty:

#Papoose petty for bringing #50Cent’s baby mother into this 😩😂

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Then 50 responded by posted a clip from a blog headline on the snubs, asking “What the f*ck is Remy doing in the house to make this boy this jealous?” He also suggested that Papoose never say another word to him until his “wife is not paying all the bills fool.”

#50Cent needs his phone taken away!! 😩 #Papoose

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Then Papoose remixed 50’s popular mantra “get the strap” by posting the Queens native with an array of blurred out strap ons?

The saga continues…#50Cent vs #Papoose (SWIPE)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

50 cent has since blocked Remy Ma from Instagram.

Chile!! #50Cent and #Papoose about to go at it 😩 (SWIPE)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

