Jay Rock just released the latest visual for the track “ES Tales,” off his new album Redemption. The video sees the TDE OG watching the world around him turning into an 8-bit video game, which eventually results in him making the change as well. The track itself samples some video game–like sound effects, so the aesthetics of this video are perfect.

Peep the video, directed by Jack Begart and Dave Free, below.

Watch: Jay Rock’s World Becomes An 8-Bit Video Game In The New Visual For “ES Tales” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: