A Night With Male Strippers

This Strip Tease Literally Brought The House Down

Don From VH1’s Black Ink Chicago looked like he was trying to heat things up with his wife, Ashley, during a steamy strip tease while he was dressed in a fireman jumpsuit, at a club until he literally brought the house down trying to hang on a vent. Check the hilarious dance below.

 

Brought The House Down: This Black Ink Chicago Member Tried To Do A Sexy Strip Tease But Failed

Photos
