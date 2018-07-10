Brought The House Down: This Black Ink Chicago Member Tried To Do A Sexy Strip Tease But Failed

1 reads Leave a comment
This Strip Tease Literally Brought The House Down
Don From VH1’s Black Ink Chicago looked like he was trying to heat things up with his wife, Ashley, during a steamy strip tease while he was dressed in a fireman jumpsuit, at a club until he literally brought the house down trying to hang on a vent. Check the hilarious dance below.
