49ers Receiver Gave An Amazing Gift To His Family

Viral video of a 49’ers wide receiver surprising his mother and sister with a house will have you emotional. Marquise Goodwin wanted to make sure he took care of his family after he was given a new contract with the team for almost $20 million, so the wide receiver made sure he purchased a new home for his mother Tamina, and younger sister, who is in a wheelchair suffering from cerebral palsy.

Who's Cutting Onions: Video Of An NFL Player Buying His Family A Home Will Have Your Allergies Acting Up

