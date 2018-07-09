Three Cincinnati Reds are headed to the All-Star game…. Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto will represent the Reds…

This is a good look for Cincinnati, I’m proud of these gentleman putting on for the Nati.

“It’s an honor,” said Gennett Sunday in Chicago. “I don’t want to say I’m surprised by the way I’m playing (because) I felt like I always was a good hitter and a good player. But, for me, it’s winning ballgames and that definitely validates a little bit more that I’m helping and contributing to the team.” (FOX19)

