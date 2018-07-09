Drake’s Surprise Wireless Festival Set Didn’t Quite Save The Day

Which would you rather see: 20 minutes of Drake or an hour long set from DJ Khaled? The answer from fans in England might surprise the OVO faithful.

Drizzy had a busy weekend, dropping a new freestyle, hitting a billion first week streams and doing a surprise show at in the U.K.’s Wireless Festival in place of Khaled and Cardi B.

But fans who travelled, waited and paid top dollar to see a headline set from Khaled we’re not satisfied with the brief treat from Aubrey.

Due to a scheduling conflict related to filming of the The Four, DJ Khaled was not able to commit to perform at Wireless Festival. Although we have known for a few months and tried to make it work, it wasn’t possible. — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 8, 2018

We take responsibility for not telling fans sooner and want all Khaled’s fans in UK to know he truly looks forward to coming to UK to perform soon. — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 8, 2018

And after the Featival admitted it knew about Khaled’s travel conflict months in advance, attendees began demanding their money back, and shitting on the company for failing to keep it funky with them up front.

You knew for MONTHS but only took Khaled off the lineup just before the weekend?? And the ‘headline act’ you replaced him with was a 20 minute set???? ???????????? — Tee 🧚🏾‍♀️👑 (@teeforteefa) July 8, 2018

“You knew for MONTHS but only took Khaled off the lineup just before the weekend?? And the ‘headline act’ you replaced him with was a 20 minute set????”

As great as Drake was. The was not a headliner performance he was on stage for about twenty minutes he even said you guys were trying to stop the set 🙃🙃🙃 give people back their money. Headliner is for at least an hour — Zaneita (@ZaneitaGerald) July 9, 2018

Run me my refund, ticket fee, postage, booking fee & all pic.twitter.com/XOWAalGcYk — Kaay (@Karinahartley93) July 9, 2018

Why did they announce this 😬😬 bad move https://t.co/0ZfC5nIdIA — Shaku shaku essss esssssss (@debbiedaressyou) July 9, 2018

….you knew for how long, sorry? — 🌬 (@itsjustjadaxo) July 8, 2018

