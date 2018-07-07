CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is A MUST SEE (SPOILER ALERT)

9 reads
Leave a comment
The 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

The highly anticipated Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney, is finally in theaters and boy oh boy did it deliver!

Everything you wanted to know about Nippy, you were told. Everything you thought you knew about Whit was totally wrong. The doc takes you through every emotion from excited to deep sadness, to total shock!

 

Check out these 7 reasons why Whitney is a must see film.

And if you don’t like spoiler alerts, sorry luv — enjoy.

via GIPHY

7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is A MUST SEE (SPOILER ALERT) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Keyshia Cole Admits She Lied About Being Pregnant
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 4 days ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close