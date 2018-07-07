Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The Pull Up” Interview With Joe Budden

Vince Staples said he’s only talking to Black media.

So he came through to support Joe Budden’s “The Pull Up,” and had a refreshingly real conversation about his life, influences and Solange.

LMAO Vince Staples crazy pic.twitter.com/tvKuZn5HhU — Skrt (@crazyforthisone) July 7, 2018

Watch the full episode below.

The Vince Staples episode of The Pull Up by @JoeBudden is not an interview it’s just me talking nonstop about nothing for a hour in a bubble jacket. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 6, 2018

Vince staples giving solange & all his dead homies & throwing up his hood at the end of the pull up took me out 😭😭😭 — NaeNicole (@Nae2Bomb) July 7, 2018

Keep flipping to see Vince and his followers tweet their thoughts and feelings about him and Joe’s hilarious sit down.

