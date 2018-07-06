IDAdam: Another Crusty White Person Calls The Police On A Black Person Trying To Live

(Sigh)

We’ve witnessed this equation before — White surveillance + Black joy + phone = a direct line to the police.

In the latest episode of crusty White surveillance, a White guy at a North Carolina swimming pool, Adam Bloom, tried to card a Black woman trying to enter the venue with her kid.

Adam is a member of the homeowners association, so already we have the worst kind of White surveillance — someone who thinks they have authority because of some rinky dink title.

Adam asked Jasmine Edwards for her ID and address to prove she was a resident in the Glenridge neighborhood, and Jasmine was not about it.

“Where does it say that I have to show an ID to use the pool?” Jasmine says in a video that has since gone viral.

Since Jasmine wasn’t giving into crusty White authority… Surprise! Adam called the police. “The issue was brought up. The officers asked the questions that needed to be asked to get the issues resolved,” said Police Chief Catrina Thompson. “They were able to prove that Jasmine had what she needed to get into the pool. At the end of the day, there was no need to see an ID, at that point, because there was nothing to say that an ID was necessary.” You can watch the clip go down for yourself below. This is Adam. He harassed black woman Jasmine Edwards and her child calling the police on them seeking a ID for her entering her own pool. Even after police show her key card works, he says “THEY kinda make they way around sometimes” #whileblack Racism is a cancer. pic.twitter.com/IgmA7NfFsi — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) July 5, 2018 Of course, along with #PermitPatty and #BBQBecky, Adam has now been officially titled #IDAdam. So we have #IDAdam, #PermitPatty, #BBQBecky. Who else wants to show their entire ass?! Whew these folks are trash. I commend the victims in these situations for remaining calm because *I* would not. — Krissy 🐘 (@__Krisssyy) July 5, 2018 Oh, and ID Adam isn’t apart of the homeowners association anymore either. #IDAdam is no longer on the HOA board. He is also no longer their “pool chair”. pic.twitter.com/oxtJmPtvE3 — TheNotoriousMLP (@thenotoriousmlp) July 5, 2018 (Sigh) White people get your folks!

