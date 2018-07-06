CLOSE
Watch: Brooklyn Woman Goes OD With Fireworks By Aiming Them At Other People

Why.

Exploding Fireworks, low angle view

Source: Karl Weatherly / Getty

Fireworks were lighting up a neighborhood in Brooklyn this week for all to see.

Unfortunately, folks weren’t seeing them in the air. They weren’t even popping off on the 4th of July.

In Crown Heights, a woman was caught on camera launching fireworks at other people.

Middle East or Crown Heights? #whatisnewyork (@_pcq)

A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork) on

 

Yup, one reckless individual was sending off shots through the neighborhood and residents were pissed.

“Someone could’ve definitely gotten hurt,” one resident told CBS2. “That could’ve been me that’s walking by going home, and I could have got hit in the crossfire,” said another.

The incident happened on the Monday before the 4th, but residents said illegal fireworks shows are a common thing. “I’ve lived here about 10 years, and it’s pretty consistent year to year,” one guy said.

Police said no injuries were reported after the Monday incident. They are searching for the woman who started everything, however. She could face charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

Watch: Brooklyn Woman Goes OD With Fireworks By Aiming Them At Other People was originally published on globalgrind.com

