Woman Won’t Let Black Tony Leave After He Puts It Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony just keeps putting himself in these bad situations. He called up Headkrack to talk about this young lady he slept with and now she won’t let him leave. Black Tony said he put it down and now shorty is going crazy.
She came in the room because she doesn’t want Black Tony to be on the phone with another woman, but it was really Headkrack. He mentioned she blocked his car in so he can’t leave Headkrack said he would send an Uber and needed the address. In the background the girl told Black Tony she was pregnant and they had just slept together.
Black Tony got off the phone for a little and locked her outside the room. His phone was dying and as he was giving the address. The phone disconnected and now we have to check on Black Tony later.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
