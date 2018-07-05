Da Brat and Special K when they aren’t on the radio are relationship therapist. A woman called up the radio station because she’s having a serious issue with her boyfriend. She’s been dating her man for about a year and a couple moths ago his parents were in a car accident.

Follow @TheRSMS

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: