Omar Epps On What Characters He’s Portrayed Would Be Up To Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Omar Epps stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss his new book “From Fatherless To Fatherhood.” While there he also talked about characters he’s portrayed in movies that we love. Headkrack asked what the characters from “Love & Basketball” would be doing.

Epps mentioned that they probably wouldn’t be together anymore, but are trying to work on co-parenting for their child. In a fairytale version Q and Monica would be together, have another child and be happy. Then they discussed what Q would be up to from “Juice.”

Epps believes that character would be a successful record label owner. The storyline would continue with finding out Bishop had a kid that can rap and gets signed to Q’s label. “In Too Deep” was another movie Epps was in and he believes that cop he portrayed would’ve went to jail and lost his mind. The movie is based upon a true story and the real cop committed suicide.

