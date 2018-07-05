CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies In His Car

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chocolate chip cookies...

Source: John Greim / Getty

Still having trouble with the heat? Well, one Virginia man found a way to use it to his advantage!

Just last month, while the rest of the world was battling 90-100 degree weather (and we still are), Joseph B. B. Quinn decided to utilize Mother Nature’s outdoor oven and baked a few cookies!

 

Quinn, who recently relocated from Connecticut to Virginia, placed a baking sheet on his dashboard with a dozen cookies. Leaving the cookies in direct sunlight for two hours, we can only assume he returned to the most delicious smelling car ever!

Since his original post, Quinn has received over 54k shares, 33k reactions, 86 comments, and hundreds of new friends!

 

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You Don’t Remember These Summer Bangers

27 photos Launch gallery

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You Don’t Remember These Summer Bangers

Continue reading You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You Don’t Remember These Summer Bangers

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You Don’t Remember These Summer Bangers

What’s a lit Summer without an epic playlist to go along with it? See how many of these summer anthems take you back to the good ole days.

Latest…

Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies In His Car was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close