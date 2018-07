This story made me say WTFasho… A Dayton Ohio Man is facing indecency charges after a witness reported seeing him attempt to have sex with the front grill of his van parked on the street.

What the heck was this guy thinking… I mean who would do some crazy stuff like that. (SOURCE)

