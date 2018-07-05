Ohio Woman Indicted For Conspiracy To Murder Rape Victim

30-year-old, Kayla Dawn Deruyscher, has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit murder to stop a woman from testifying against her ex-boyfriend in a kidnapping and rape case.

Deruyscher’s ex, Warren Rodenberger currently is under indictment and is awaiting trial in the suspected rape and kidnapping of a woman.

Allegedly, Deruyscher was directed by Rodenberger to meet with an undercover detective, pay him $500 and give him information and instructions on how he wanted the rape victim to be murdered so that the victim couldn’t testify agaisnt Rodenberger.

Deruyscher had her arraignment Monday and her bond was set at $2 million.

SOURCE: 10TV