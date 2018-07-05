CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t Take Your Pics Like This…

BFFs only.

1 reads
Leave a comment

One young woman is going viral after she did what she needed to do to make sure she got her friend’s graduation photos right. She was clearly dedicated to the cause, as she laid on the floor in her Chucks and box braids. Sis did not come to play.

Soon after, the innanet began talking about how real friends take their friends’ photos—and we agree. Hit the flip to see people doing the absolute most to capture the moment…

She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t Take Your Pics Like This… was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close