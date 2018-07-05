CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva

Let it loose.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Embrace the beauty of braids

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

If you’ve ever had your wisdom teeth pulled, you know the medication they give you can make you feel loose and free.

And if you’re accompanied by a family member who loves a good laugh, expect a video of your post-operation feels to be up online at any moment.

One father couldn’t help but document his 17-year-old daughter’s experience with the dentist medication. Her inner diva came out for an entertaining episode. Check out the hilarious clip for yourself below!

LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your Inner Dance Diva was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close