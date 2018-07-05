Remy Ma and her husband Papoose just celebrated their 10th anniversary with an extravagant vow renewal ceremony and now the rapper revealed that they are expecting.

Remy Ma is 14 weeks pregnant and “over the moon.”

Remy thanked everyone who had prayed for the couple and for all of the blessings.

The couple suffered a miscarriage back in 2017.

Remy already has one son Jayson, 18, from a previous relationship and three stepkids with Papoose.

Remy Ma Is 4 Months Pregnant was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: