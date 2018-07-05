CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Remy Ma Is 4 Months Pregnant

0 reads
Leave a comment
Urban Skin Rx Target Launch Hosted By Eva Marcille

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Remy Ma and her husband Papoose just celebrated their 10th anniversary with an extravagant vow renewal ceremony and now the rapper revealed that they are expecting.

Remy Ma is 14 weeks pregnant and “over the moon.”

Remy thanked everyone who had prayed for the couple and for all of the blessings.

The couple suffered a miscarriage back in 2017.

Remy already has one son Jayson, 18, from a previous relationship and three stepkids with Papoose.

Remy Ma Is 4 Months Pregnant was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close