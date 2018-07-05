CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For “Boo’d Up” Remix

1 reads
Leave a comment
Ella Mai

Source: Twitter/@EllaMai / na

Via | HipHopDX

British singer-songwriter Ella Mai has tapped both Nicki Minaj and Migos member Quavo for her “Boo’d Up” remix.

The summer banger, which was produced by Mustard, comes on the heels of her performance at this year’s BET Awards and her recent feature as YouTube’s Artist on the Rise.

The original “Boo’d Up” has, as of this writing, more than 115 million views on YouTube and has been in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks.

 

 

Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For “Boo’d Up” Remix was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 23 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close