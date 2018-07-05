Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, & New Music In Rare Interview

Via | HotNewHipHop

Will Smith gives a rare interview on everything going on in his life.

In the last few years, Will Smith has not given very many interviews. For this reason, when he does reveal his thoughts on the climate of the hip-hop world, his career and his family, it’s a pleasant surprise. With each member of his direct family doing big things as Jaden and Willow continue to shine in their musical careers, Will has been readying himself for a return to music. There’s no doubt that he’s still got bars as evidenced by his appearance on son Jaden’s “ Icon ” remix and in several freestyles he’s posted recently. On one of his off-days while filming a project overseas, Will sat down with Rap Radar to discuss the future of his music career and his thoughts on several prolific rappers of this generation.

The full interview is available to listen to below via TIDAL.

