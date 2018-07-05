Omar Epps Tells Why There Will Never Be A Sequel To “Love & Basketball” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Omar Epps joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about his new book “From Fatherless to Fatherhood.” He also spoke about movies he’s done in the past as well as his death on the show “ER.” A lot of people ask him about if there will be a “Love & Basketball” 2.
Epps mentioned that it will never happen because it’s like touching a classic song. Some things are made to be left alone and people need to understand that. Epps said, “We had our moment, you can’t remix everything.”
He loves how right now so many young Black actors and directors are doing amazing work. Epps hopes this keeps happening because it’s bringing him back to the 90’s where a new Black movies came out every month. Would you want to see a “Love & Basketball” sequel?
