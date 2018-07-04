CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Chance The Rapper Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley! [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Chance The Rapper is getting married!

The rapper proposed to his long time girlfriend Kirsten Corley on Wednesday while hanging with family for 4th of July. See the video below, courtesy of Shade Room.

Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett, also shared the happy news via an Instagram. See his post below:

The couple have one daughter together, named Kensli.

Congratulations to Chance and Kirsten!

Chance The Rapper Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley! [VIDEO] was originally published on indyhiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter…
 3 days ago
07.03.18
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 4 days ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 6 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 1 week ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close