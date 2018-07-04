Gary With Da Tea Gives Thanks To His Loving Colleagues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.04.18
Gary With Da Tea had such an amazing birthday! In a heartwarming speech Gary talked about how appreciative he was for people to throw him a party. Gary doesn’t have family in the area and his co-workers are more like family to him.

He also spoke out about how he’s been going through a lot these past couple of months, but he’s pushing through. Coming to work brings a smile upon his face. During the speech the piano player had a special tune playing. Gary was so happy about his birthday and we hope he enjoyed it.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

