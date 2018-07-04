Gary With Da Tea Gives Thanks To His Loving Colleagues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea had such an amazing birthday! In a heartwarming speech Gary talked about how appreciative he was for people to throw him a party. Gary doesn’t have family in the area and his co-workers are more like family to him.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also spoke out about how he’s been going through a lot these past couple of months, but he’s pushing through. Coming to work brings a smile upon his face. During the speech the piano player had a special tune playing. Gary was so happy about his birthday and we hope he enjoyed it.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea’s Grand Entrance To His Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Talks About The Time He Was Fired From A Radio Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Threatens To Report Gary With Da Tea To HR For His Gucci Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 87 photos Launch gallery Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Gary With Da Tea In His Birthday Suit! Source:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 87 2. Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 2 of 87 3. Def Jam Exec, Gary With Da Tea, Teyana Taylor, Da Brat & Headkrack Source:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 87 4. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 4 of 87 5. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 5 of 87 6. Gary With Da Tea's Afternoon Tea Birthday Cake Source:Urban One 6 of 87 7. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 7 of 87 8. Gary With Da Tea & Lori Flowers Headed To The His Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 8 of 87 9. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 9 of 87 10. Gary With Da Tea With Keyboard Player & Co-Worker Source:Breakwind Ent. 10 of 87 11. Gary With Da Tea With His Co-Workers Source:Breakwind Ent. 11 of 87 12. Gary With Da Tea & Co-Workers Source:Breakwind Ent. 12 of 87 13. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 13 of 87 14. Gary With Da Tea With Co-Worker Source:Breakwind Ent. 14 of 87 15. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 15 of 87 16. Gary With Da Tea & Co-Worker Source:Urban One 16 of 87 17. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 17 of 87 18. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 18 of 87 19. Treats Source:Urban One 19 of 87 20. Gary With Da Tea's Birthday Cake Source:Urban One 20 of 87 21. Gary With Da Tea's Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 21 of 87 22. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 22 of 87 23. The Cake Source:Urban One 23 of 87 24. Gary With Da Tea Cuts The Cake Source:Urban One 24 of 87 25. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 25 of 87 26. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 26 of 87 27. Gary With Da Tea's Co-Workers Source:Urban One 27 of 87 28. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 28 of 87 29. Afternoon Tea Birthday Cake For Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 29 of 87 30. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 30 of 87 31. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 31 of 87 32. Gary With Da Tea's Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 32 of 87 33. Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake... Source:Urban One 33 of 87 34. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 34 of 87 35. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 35 of 87 36. Lori Flowers Source:Urban One 36 of 87 37. Gary With Da Tea's Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 37 of 87 38. Snacks Source:Urban One 38 of 87 39. More Cake Source:Urban One 39 of 87 40. And More Cake Source:Urban One 40 of 87 41. Front Of The Cake Source:Urban One 41 of 87 42. Side Of The Cake Source:Urban One 42 of 87 43. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 43 of 87 44. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 44 of 87 45. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 45 of 87 46. Gary With Da Tea's Cake Source:Urban One 46 of 87 47. Gary With Da Tea Sips The Tea Source:Urban One 47 of 87 48. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 48 of 87 49. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 49 of 87 50. A Slice Source:Urban One 50 of 87 51. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 51 of 87 52. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 52 of 87 53. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 53 of 87 54. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 54 of 87 55. Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 55 of 87 56. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 56 of 87 57. Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 57 of 87 58. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 58 of 87 59. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 59 of 87 60. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 60 of 87 61. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 61 of 87 62. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 62 of 87 63. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 63 of 87 64. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 64 of 87 65. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 65 of 87 66. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 66 of 87 67. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 67 of 87 68. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 68 of 87 69. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 69 of 87 70. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 70 of 87 71. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 71 of 87 72. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 72 of 87 73. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 73 of 87 74. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 74 of 87 75. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 75 of 87 76. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 76 of 87 77. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 77 of 87 78. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 78 of 87 79. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 79 of 87 80. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 80 of 87 81. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 81 of 87 82. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 82 of 87 83. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 83 of 87 84. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 84 of 87 85. Gary With Da Tea Source:Urban One 85 of 87 86. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 86 of 87 87. Gary With Da Tea Afternoon Tea Birthday Party Source:Urban One 87 of 87 Skip ad Continue reading Gary With Da Tea’s Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea Gives Thanks To His Loving Colleagues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com