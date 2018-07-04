Pay Up! French Montana Ordered To Pay To Waka Flocka’s Momma $2 Million!

French Montana Ordered By Judge To Pay Waka Flocka’s Momma $2 Million!
It looks like Lee Daniels ain’t the only one who owes $2 Million.
French Montana was court ordered to pay his former manager Deb Antney some unpaid debts. You probably know Deb as Waka Flocka’s momma, and from shows like ‘Love&Hip Hop ATL’, ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’, and for helping artist like Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and Waka break out. Well, French was one of those artists, but he decided to go against their contract and book gigs behind her back, attempting to cut her out of a check.
Deb wasn’t havin’ ANY of that.
Deb’s company Mizay Entertainment filed a lawsuit against French for $1,864,012.50. Because French chose to not respond to the suit, it was an automatic win for Antney. Deb was also awarded an additional $135,140.91 in interest, bringing her grand total to $1,999,153.41.
Deb is letting y’all know know she’s about her money TODAY!
