CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like This Kid?

The future.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Young boy playing drum set

Source: Thomas Barwick / Getty

When it comes to your special gifts and talents, it’s alright to brag every now and then for those folks who don’t know.

When you got it, you got it.

One little kid is entitled to all the bragging rights since he can literally drum in his sleep.

 

Three-year-old Deuce Haston‘s video has gone viral on Facebook with over 645,000 views and over 13,000 shares.

His parents are happy with all the attention. “It’s a good thing to know that somebody this little can bring so many people just a smile,” Deuce’s mom, Phebe Haston, told WKRG.

The future seems bright.

Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like This Kid? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 39 mins ago
07.05.18
Pay Up! French Montana Ordered To Pay To…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Tina Turner’s Firstborn Son Craig Turner Dead Of…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
Prostate Cancer Prevention: Common Foods That Can Lower…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close