If you were one of those people who sucked at sports in high school, don’t be ashamed.

Dogs can also be on the struggle team.

You’d think all of them were inherently athletic due to the loads of media we get of dogs catching items in their mouth.

However, you’ll learn this is a BIG stereotype.

There are dogs out there with tragic mouth-eye coordination.

Uuum…

Well at least they tried?

Swipe through for some more hilarious dogs who lack the athletic genes.

…on the bright side, they’re probably bomb with a paintbrush and canvas.

These Hilarious Clips Of Uncoordinated Dogs Prove The Athletic Struggle Is Real was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: