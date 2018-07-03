Basketball GOAT LeBron James’ $145 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves through the sport’s industry.
Akron, Ohio raised James returned to the Cleveland Cavs just four years ago after his back-to-back championship winning stint with the Miami Heat, vowing to bring a championship ring to his home team. In 2014, James told Sport’s Illustrated, “Before anyone ever cared where I would play basketball, I was a kid from Northeast Ohio. It’s where I walked. It’s where I ran. It’s where I cried. It’s where I bled. It holds a special place in my heart. People there have seen me grow up. I sometimes feel like I’m their son. Their passion can be overwhelming. But it drives me. I want to give them hope when I can. I want to inspire them when I can.”
After achieving his goal, James has decided to part ways with the city and head out West, a move that some critics say could cripple the city of Cleveland.
Despite the backlash and fear mongering, the city of Cleveland wrote a letter for LeBron, saying thanks and wishing him safe passage on his journey:
Cleveland Pens Love Letter To LeBron James: “We Send You Off With Gratitude And In Awe” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com