Cleveland Pens Love Letter To LeBron James: “We Send You Off With Gratitude And In Awe”

Basketball GOAT LeBron James’ $145 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves through the sport’s industry.

Akron, Ohio raised James returned to the Cleveland Cavs just four years ago after his back-to-back championship winning stint with the Miami Heat, vowing to bring a championship ring to his home team. In 2014, James told Sport’s Illustrated, “Before anyone ever cared where I would play basketball, I was a kid from Northeast Ohio. It’s where I walked. It’s where I ran. It’s where I cried. It’s where I bled. It holds a special place in my heart. People there have seen me grow up. I sometimes feel like I’m their son. Their passion can be overwhelming. But it drives me. I want to give them hope when I can. I want to inspire them when I can.”

After achieving his goal, James has decided to part ways with the city and head out West, a move that some critics say could cripple the city of Cleveland.

Every time I went back to Cleveland, new restaurants, bars and even entire neighborhoods had popped up. LeBron’s economic impact on that community is an achievement no other athlete can claim. He will always be the King of Cleveland — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) July 2, 2018

As a business owner I just genuinely feel bad for our city of Cleveland. LeBron meant more to this city than basketball. He brought millions to the downtown area. He made many downtown businesses successful. Our economy took a major hit tonight. — Vern Thompson (@VernThompson) July 2, 2018

Despite the backlash and fear mongering, the city of Cleveland wrote a letter for LeBron, saying thanks and wishing him safe passage on his journey:

To #LeBronJames, Love #Cleveland A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

