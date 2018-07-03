Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story is a complicated one. It’s a partnership filled with hit records, TV shows, music, a 6-year-jail stint, and unconditional commitment.
The pair renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage in a “small, intimate setting.” But there was also a major announcement the couple couldn’t wait to share. Their family of four will now be a family of five! Remy shared the news on Instagram a day after revealing the surprise vow renewal.
“Oh yea…& then this happened, I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now,” Remy wrote on her social media.
The couple struggled with infertility and documented their heartbreaking loss on “Love & Hip Hop” two seasons ago after they experienced a miscarriage.
Remy revealed her gorgeous ceremony dress with this loving message to her hubby:
“I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you.”
Papoose penned a similarly loving ode to his wife, explaining he still, “worships the ground she walks on.”
“I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner,” Papoose wrote on his Instagram post.
Remy’s gown was designed by Karen Sabag and paired with Sophia Webster shoes.
Congrats again!
