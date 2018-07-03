CLOSE
Music
Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage with a beautiful vow renewal ceremony and announced their expecting a baby!

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story is a complicated one. It’s a partnership filled with hit records, TV shows, music, a 6-year-jail stint, and unconditional commitment.

The pair renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage in a “small, intimate setting.” But there was also a major announcement the couple couldn’t wait to share. Their family of four will now be a family of five!  Remy shared the news on Instagram a day after revealing the surprise vow renewal.

Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

“Oh yea…& then this happened, I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now,” Remy wrote on her social media.

The couple struggled with infertility and documented their heartbreaking loss on “Love & Hip Hop” two seasons ago after they experienced a miscarriage.

Remy revealed her gorgeous ceremony dress with this loving message to her hubby:

“I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you.”

This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

Papoose penned a similarly loving ode to his wife, explaining he still, “worships the ground she walks on.”

“I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner,” Papoose wrote on his Instagram post.

 

Remy’s gown was designed by Karen Sabag and paired with Sophia Webster shoes.

Congrats again!

Photos
