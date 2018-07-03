Rickey Smiley has a successful radio show, comedy career and tours around the world for fans. When he first began “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” only one station had them on. Several years later his show became syndicated and he couldn’t be more happy.

Follow @TheRSMS

He loves the different segments that they do and the dynamic team he works with. Rickey encourages everyone to be grateful for the opportunities that they have to lead to even greater ones. Make sure you’re dedicated and faithful through this journey. There will be so many tests in life to get you prepared for the next level.

RELATED: How Well Do You Know “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Black Tony Hasn’t Been Fired [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains What Qualifies As A Man Law Violation [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Talks About The Dreams For His Morning Show Coming True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com