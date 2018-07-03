Omar Epps Opens Up About Trying To Be A Good Father Despite Growing Up Fatherless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Omar Epps is a successful actor and now author. He spoke to Headkrack about not having a father around when he was growing up and how it can be very hard. Epps mentioned he taught himself how to shave and fight, but there is so much more that he didn’t learn. Despite that he tries to raise his kids to his best ability.
His mother was amazing and raised him well, but said, “There are those dynamics a man can only teach a man.” He believes in equipping your kids with the best information and will do everything he can for his kids.
Epps mentioned that acting you have to sacrifice family time, but at every moment he tries to make up for it. He also spoke about how movies like “Juice,” are classics that kids are now seeing and they think are just coming out. What is your favorite Omar Epps movie?
#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s
