What Does July 4th Falling On A Wednesday Mean?

Tired and hungover workers on Thursday. A survey found that 20 percent of workers said they will be “extra tired” or “hungover” on Thursday, and 30 percent of Millennials full expect to be exhausted and nursing a hangover when they drag themselves into work on Thursday. 50 percent of survey respondents said they are taking days off before and after the holiday this week, with most taking Thursday (63 percent) and Friday (61 percent). (Moneyish)

