FBI Arrest Suspect For Planned Attacks in Cleveland

Oh Wow!!  According to the FBI, an American-born citizen, Demetrius Pitts, recently scouted locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and he talked of carrying out additional bombings. Pitts has been charged with trying to support terrorism.

 

The 48 yr old Pitts, had repeatedly expressed his support for al-Qaida for more than a year and talked about setting off bombs at a July 4 parade and later in his hometown of Philadelphia. He was arrested Sunday after meeting an undercover agent and charged with attempted support of a terrorist organization.

Authorities first began watching Pitts in 2017, after he made Facebook posts threatening violence against the U.S.

Photos
