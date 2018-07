State Fair Focusing On The Best Ohio Has To Offer

The best of Ohio includes food, entertainment and more!

The Ohio State Fair officials report that this year’s fair will highlight the best Ohio has to offer.

This will include a wide range in food, entertainment, agriculture, livestock and art exhibitions. Traditional and new exhibits will be available for all ages too.

The State Fair kicks off July 25 – Aug. 5 at the Ohio Expo Center In Ohio.

Source: 10TV

