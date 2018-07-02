Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining Sorry To Bother You | Extra Butter

Feature Story
| 07.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sorry To Bother You is the most original movie you’ll ever see. This entertaining flick is hard to describe without giving away the entire story.

On this week’s Extra Butter Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Boots Riley sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss this far our film, how they describe the film to people without spoiling the ending and how Make America Great Again is more than a slogan.

Sorry To Bother You hits select theaters on July 6th

Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining Sorry To Bother You | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 1 day ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 4 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 6 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close