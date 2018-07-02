Are We Ready To Saying Bye Bye To CD’s?

It’s looking like the end of an era. Yesterday was officially the last day you would have been able to buy CDs at Best Buy, as they are pulling the discs from their shelves July 1st.

Though CDs will not be sold, customers will still be able to purchase vinyl records from the store for at least the next two years.

It was been reported that Target may next to slowly phase out CDs and DVDs as well.

