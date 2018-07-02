CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kodak Black Gets GED In Jail

Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC

Congratulations are in order for Kodak Black. The rapper is officially a high school graduate after getting his GED in jail.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Bill K Kapri posted on Instagram, “I just received my high school diploma today and although it is a big accomplishment for me I am yearning for more.”

He will remain in jail until at least September.

