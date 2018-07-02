Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour was in Poland this weekend, and things got a little scary.

Towards the end of the show, Beyonce was on a flying stage when it stopped working.

Don’t freak out, the queen is OK, but she had to be rescued from the air with a ladder – which, if you watch the video, she was clearly reluctant to use.

Beyoncé Rescued After Flying Stage Suffers Malfunction In Poland was originally published on hot1079philly.com

