Beyoncé Rescued After Flying Stage Suffers Malfunction In Poland

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour was in Poland this weekend, and things got a little scary.
Towards the end of the show, Beyonce was on a flying stage when it stopped working.
Don’t freak out, the queen is OK, but she had to be rescued from the air with a ladder – which, if you watch the video, she was clearly reluctant to use.
