CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter To Me”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

At least one member of Michael Jackson’s family isn’t happy about the late singer’s surprising appearance on Drake’s Scorpion album.

Austin Brown, the nephew of Jackson, voiced his disapproval when asked about Drizzy’s song “Don’t Matter To Me.”

“I mean, I’m not OK with it,” Brown told a paparazzo. “I mean, but Drake’s talented.”

READ MORE

 

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter To Me” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 1 day ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 4 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 6 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close