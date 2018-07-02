Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter To Me”

1 reads Leave a comment
Via | HipHopDX
At least one member of Michael Jackson’s family isn’t happy about the late singer’s surprising appearance on Drake’s Scorpion album.
Austin Brown, the nephew of Jackson, voiced his disapproval when asked about Drizzy’s song “Don’t Matter To Me.”
“I mean, I’m not OK with it,” Brown told a paparazzo. “I mean, but Drake’s talented.”
