Top 10 Most Disrespectful Farts [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Special K is giving us a bonus Top 5 and has 10 instead today. He wants to talk about 10 of the most disrespectful farts. Special K spoke about the fart that you do 30 seconds before getting out the elevator and the one you do while watching television.

Everyone laughed as he talked about when you’re in the isle at the grocery store and someone come past you. Couple might know the under the blanket one all too well because his wife once slept in another room because of it. Men also fart next to each other at the urinal.

RELATED: Top 5 Farts That Damage Relationships [EXCLUSIVE]

In church people give the alter call fart and some might do the airport window one too. The last one he listed might have been the worst one of all.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains That There’s A Reason Farts Are Called “Gas”[EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Fart Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Top 10 Most Disrespectful Farts [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 1 day ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 4 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 6 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close