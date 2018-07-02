Will Beyonce & LeToya Luckett’s Children Play Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.02.18
Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the celebrity gossip on his birthday! LeToya Luckett announced on social media that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Tommicus Walker. Da Brat mentioned that while she was doing the play, LeToya had told her.

LeToya is a former member of Destiny’s Child and Gary was wondering if Blue Ivy and the twins will have play dates with LeToya’s baby. He also spoke about Drake’s new album and how some think he was taking shots at Kanye West. Drake allegedly talked about Kanye’s relationships and music on one of his new tracks.

Headkrack mentioned that Drake threw cotton balls at certain people in the music industry. “Scorpion” has only been out for a weekend so we have to keep listening to see what else drake is talking about. Happy birthday again Gary With Da Tea!

