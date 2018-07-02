Gary With Da Tea’s Grand Entrance To His Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea celebrated his birthday the other day and mentioned he was turning 35. He was dressed in a floral suit looking lovely as Lori Flowers, marketing director for Radio One, walked him into his surprise party. As soon as the doors opened you could see the balloons, huge cake, snacks and people clapping for him as well as take pictures.

The party was themed around a high tea and every lady had on a fancy hat. Gary looked so happy as he held up one of the teacups to pose for pictures. Everyone clapped and Gary even spoke about them spending so much money on him.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Talks About The Time He Was Fired From A Radio Station [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary couldn’t believe the effort that was put in for this special day. They sipped tea, laughed and celebrated Gary. We hope Gary had an amazing birthday!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Threatens To Report Gary With Da Tea To HR For His Gucci Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea’s Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea’s Grand Entrance To His Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter…
 21 hours ago
07.03.18
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 1 day ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 4 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 6 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close