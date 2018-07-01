“Michael Jackson” On Being Reunited With His Dad In Heaven: “If I Sing ‘I Want You Back’ One More Time…” [EXCLUSIVE]

Michael Jackson can't seem to get a break now that his father Joe Jackson has joined him in heaven.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Joe Jackson has made it to heaven, and Bernice Jenkins‘ good friend Cora helped let “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” know how things are going so far, even though Sister Bernice is still on a cruise.

Michael Jackson didn’t seem thrilled about the arrival of his father Joe Jackson when we reported his passing to MJ on July 28th. But we checked in again to see how Michael was doing after being reunited with his dad, and all is not well.

RELATED: “Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. jumped on the phone to talk about what he’s doing to mediate the issues between father and son, and when we talked to Michael Jackson, it was easier to hear MJ’s displeasure. “If I sing ‘I Want You Back” one more time…” was what Michael told us about his father making him rehearse.

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Joe Jackson Passing Away From “Patriotic” Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack congratulated MJ on making Drake‘s new album “Scorpion,” but Michael abruptly dipped when he spotted his dad. Joe Jackson jumped on the phone and starts screaming for Michael to come rehearse. Da Brat told Joe he should be relaxing now that he’s in heaven and just “rest in peace,” but Joe was not here for it and passed the phone to Prince, who Joe pointed out IS rehearsing!

RELATED: Michael Jackson Musical Is Coming To Broadway

Click the player up top to hear all of the hilarity for yourself, and check out more of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” calls to heaven right here. And catch “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Alleged Secret Daughter Of Joe Jackson Writing Tell-All Book

Do you think this bit is funny or offensive? Vote below…

The Latest:

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

Precious Moments With Joe Jackson [PHOTOS]

On June 27, 2018, Jackson family patriarch and father of 11, Joe Jackson passed away at age 89. It was recently reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer. In his memory, we’ve compiled some photos to remind you of the beautiful times he’s spent with his friends, family and fans.

“Michael Jackson” On Being Reunited With His Dad In Heaven: “If I Sing ‘I Want You Back’ One More Time…” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers
 6 hours ago
07.01.18
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl…
 3 days ago
07.02.18
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece…
 5 days ago
06.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close