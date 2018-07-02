21 reads Leave a comment
Looks like LeBron is taking his talents to California…
LeBron James has just signed a $154 million four year deal with the Los Angels Lakers. James agency group, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the news.
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
