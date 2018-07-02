CLOSE
LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers

Looks like LeBron is taking his talents to California…

LeBron James has just signed a $154 million four year deal with the Los Angels Lakers.  James agency group, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the news.

The Latest:

LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
